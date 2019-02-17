Watch Dwyane Wade Bounce Pass off the Backboard for LeBron James Alley-Oop Slam

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade accomplished his goal.

"My only goal All-Star Weekend is to try to throw LeBron one lob because that's what everybody wants to see," Wade said coming into Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, per Anthony Chiang and David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

It took until the third quarter, but the Team LeBron teammates hooked up for two alley-oops with LeBron James finding Wade with a traditional lob and Wade finding James with a pass off the backboard.

The beautiful plays were reminiscent of the time the two played on the Heat for four years and reached the NBA Finals four straight times. The pairing won two titles in the process, further cementing their statuses as generational talents.

Sunday's alley-oops aren't going to go on their career highlight reels, but it was enjoyable for the fans and players to turn back the clock for a moment.

