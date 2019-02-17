Watch Dwyane Wade Bounce Pass off the Backboard for LeBron James Alley-Oop Slam

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade accomplished his goal.

"My only goal All-Star Weekend is to try to throw LeBron one lob because that's what everybody wants to see," Wade said coming into Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, per Anthony Chiang and David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

It took until the third quarter, but the Team LeBron teammates hooked up for two alley-oops with LeBron James finding Wade with a traditional lob and Wade finding James with a pass off the backboard.

The beautiful plays were reminiscent of the time the two played on the Heat for four years and reached the NBA Finals four straight times. The pairing won two titles in the process, further cementing their statuses as generational talents.

Sunday's alley-oops aren't going to go on their career highlight reels, but it was enjoyable for the fans and players to turn back the clock for a moment.