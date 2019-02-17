Quinnipiac's Cameron Young Drops 55 in Triple-OT Win; Most in D-1 Since 2008

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Cameron Young #1 of the Quinnipiac Bobcats in action against the Villanova Wildcats during a game at Wells Fargo Center on November 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Villanova defeated Quinnipiac 86-53. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young set the mark for the most points scored by a Division I men's basketball player in one game this decade when he dropped 55 at Siena in a 107-100 victory on Sunday, per ESPN.com.

Young went 15-of-24 from the field, 9-of-13 from three-point range and 16-of-20 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 boards to help Quinnipiac tie Canisius atop the MAAC standings.

The graduate transfer scored 36 of his 55 points in regulation, including 21 in the first half. Entering Sunday, Young led the Bobcats with 21.4 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting.

Siena freshman guard Jalen Pickett had 46 points and dished 13 assists.

The last time any D-I men's player crossed 55 points in a game was when North Dakota State guard Ben Woodside did so against Stephen F. Austin in 2008 with 60.

Per STATS, former Arizona State guard Eddie House holds the record for most points by a D-I men's player this century with 61, set against Cal in January 2000.

Related

    St. John’s Storms Back to Upset No. 13 Villanova

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    St. John’s Storms Back to Upset No. 13 Villanova

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    MSU’s Nick Ward Fractures Hand

    Ward suffers hairline fracture in left hand during game vs. OSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    MSU’s Nick Ward Fractures Hand

    Ward suffers hairline fracture in left hand during game vs. OSU

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rick Pitino's Panathinaikos Wins Greek Cup Championship

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Rick Pitino's Panathinaikos Wins Greek Cup Championship

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Colleges Most Represented at the NBA All Star Game

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Colleges Most Represented at the NBA All Star Game

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa