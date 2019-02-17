The Miz and Maryse Announce Pregnancy During WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

LISA O'CONNOR/Getty Images

The Miz is already having a 2019 to remember.

First, the former world champion teamed with Shane McMahon to win the SmackDown tag team titles at Royal Rumble in January. During Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, he and his wife Maryse announced they're expecting their second child.

The Miz and Maryse made the reveal shortly before The A-Lister and McMahon put the tag team belts on the line against The Usos.

Monroe Sky Mizanin, their first child, was born in March, and she was first featured on the reality show Miz & Mrs. in August.

If Maryse and The Miz welcome another daughter, they could have future tag team champions on their hands. To open Elimination Chamber, Bayley and Sasha Banks won the newly minted WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Unfortunately for The Miz, the news Sunday wasn't all good. Jimmy Uso pinned him to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.