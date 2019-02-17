Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Compares Alexis Sanchez's Form to a Bottle of Ketchup

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Alexis Sanchez's form to a bottle of tomato ketchup.

The Chilean has managed to find the back of the net just four times this season, but his manager believes that once he hits form the goals will start to flow.

"You know that bottle of ketchup that you squeeze when it never comes [out]—but when it suddenly comes there's loads? I'm sure he'll be fine," he said, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018 from Arsenal. However, he's failed to make much of an impression at Old Trafford and has slipped down the pecking order:

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger summed up his situation:

The Chilean has spoken to BBC Sport about his difficulties at Old Trafford and said he's "worried" about the form he's shown at United and "would like to have brought more joy to the club."

Solskjaer has handed Sanchez just three starts since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm in December.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said his time at the club is up:

However, the forward could be handed another chance to impress on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round at Chelsea, as both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have been ruled out through injury:

Sanchez has won the competition twice in his career with Arsenal and possesses an excellent goalscoring record in the tournament:

The game also represents a big test for Solskjaer. He tasted defeat as Manchester United manager for the first time in 12 games on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

The pressure will be on the Norwegian to get a response from his players on a ground where Manchester United have a poor record. They have won just twice at Stamford Bridge since 2002, per Sam Carney at the club's official website.

There's no guarantee Sanchez will start the match, but he's running out of chances at Manchester United and will need to impress if he is given the nod.