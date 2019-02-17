Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 2 Scores from Sunday

Edward A. Ornelas/AAF/Getty Images

The Orlando Apollos stayed undefeated, while the San Diego Fleet earned their first win of the year to wrap up Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football season.

After Saturday's two games were decided by just five combined points, the four teams playing Sunday provided some more excellent play with both winners coming from behind in the fourth quarter.

Feb. 17 Results

Orlando Apollos (2-0) def. San Antonio Commanders (1-1), 37-29

San Diego Fleet (1-1) def. Atlanta Legends (0-2), 24-12

Orlando Apollos 37, San Antonio Commanders 29

Orlando trailed for most of the game but escaped with a win after overcoming a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert was impressive throughout the day, consistently finding his receivers on deep bombs:

His first-half touchdown throw to Charles Johnson was also perfectly on target:

Gilbert finished with 393 passing yards, 192 of them going to Johnson. The quarterback then tied the game in the fourth quarter with another touchdown throw to Jalin Marshall.

However, it was the defense that won the game for Orlando.

With the game tied and the clock ticking down, Keith Reaser picked off the ball and returned it for a touchdown to give the road team a lead:

The Apollos then made a goal-line stand on the next drive to maintain the lead and eventually seal the win.

San Antonio had played well with Logan Woodside running the offense, while Kenneth Farrow led the team with 74 rushing yards.

This was enough to lead after each of the first three quarters.

Still, Orlando continued to fly down the field with long completions, and it was enough for the visitors to come away with a win in one of the most exciting games of the AAF season.

"Garret threw the ball beautifully, our receivers caught everything and our defense came alive in the second half," head coach Steve Spurrier told CBS Sports after the game. "It was a good win for us."

The Apollos will try to keep it going in Week 3 at home against the Memphis Express. The Commanders will go on the road to face the San Diego Fleet.

San Diego Fleet 24, Atlanta Legends 12

The Fleet relied on the run game Sunday as Ja'Quan Gardner carried the team to a win with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

His first score came in the fourth quarter, giving San Diego the lead on a fourth-down play:

After getting the ball back, the Fleet turned to Gardner once again, and he sealed the game with a second score.

It was a low-scoring battle throughout this game, with most of the scoring coming from field goals in the early going.

Matt Simms got the Legends in the end zone in the first quarter when he found Malachi Jones on a post for a 19-yard score:

This was the only touchdown of the first half in what became a 9-6 Atlanta lead.

The defenses continued to do their job in the second half, with both teams holding the other to only field goals.

Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson needed to get extremely creative to complete passes:

San Diego finally broke the stalemate when Gardner scored the first touchdown in team history with an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The home team was down 12-9 at the time but was aggressive when it mattered, and it led to the team's first win of the year.

Atlanta will hope for more luck next week against the Birmingham Iron, while the Fleet will face San Antonio.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics courtesy of the league's official site.