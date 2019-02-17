Radja Nainggolan Hopes Mauro Icardi Returns for Inter 'As Soon as Possible'

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan hopes team-mate Mauro Icardi can put his ongoing controversy behind him and return to the side "as soon as possible."

The Belgian was on point in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sampdoria, bagging the winner, and addressed the absence of Icardi after the contest in an interview with Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"I think there has been too much talk about things outside of football and it's distracting. I hope they resolve themselves, because this is a united squad and we want to win together.

"Mauro has always overcome obstacles, so I hope for him and for us that he can come back as soon as possible. He has shown what he is capable of, we have a striker who is doing well at the moment, but if we want to go far, we need everyone."

Icardi watched the match from the stands, looking on as Danilo D'Ambrosio and Manolo Gabbiadini scored to set the table for Nainggolan's winner:

Here are the match highlights:

Icardi has missed Inter's last two matches in controversial fashion. As explained by Goal, the Nerazzurri have stripped him of his captaincy, and the Argentina international opted not to travel with the team to Austria for a UEFA Europa League contest.

Things have escalated since, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reported fans hit the car of his wife and agent Wanda Nara with a rock, per Marca. Inter fans also jeered the duo when television cameras spotted them in the stands on Sunday.

Icardi's sister has also gotten involved on social media:

The messy situation seemed to spell the end of Icardi's time in the Italian fashion capital, although Beppe Marotta has told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) Inter will still offer the 25-year-old a new contract.

Icardi has been the team's top forward for years, comfortably leading Inter in scoring since his arrival in 2013.

His form was spotty at best before he lost the captain's armband, however, and the Nerazzurri have been just fine without him:

Star prospect Lautaro Martinez has stepped up in his absence, flashing the immense talent that prompted Inter to invest in the 21-year-old last summer. The Argentinian scored the winner against Rapid Wien in the Europa League.