NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis to Test Shoulder Injury During All-Star Game Warm-Ups

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis hopes to play in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, but he will first need to test his injured shoulder in pregame warm-ups, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Davis was injured in his team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and an MRI showed a muscle contusion. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the injury was considered "nothing too bad."

  

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

