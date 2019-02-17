NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis to Test Shoulder Injury During All-Star Game Warm-Ups

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis hopes to play in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, but he will first need to test his injured shoulder in pregame warm-ups, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Davis was injured in his team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and an MRI showed a muscle contusion. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the injury was considered "nothing too bad."

