FA Cup 2019: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Swansea City booked their ticket for the next round of the FA Cup on Sunday, winning their respective fifth-round ties.

Wolves narrowly edged past Bristol City in controversial fashion, while Palace cruised to a win over Doncaster Rovers. Swansea came from behind to beat Brentford.

Here are Sunday's results:

Bristol City 0-1 Wolves

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace

Swansea City 4-1 Brentford

Watford, Brighton & Hove, Millwall and Manchester City had already booked their spot in the next round. Chelsea and Manchester United will battle it out for the final ticket on Monday. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal in Wolves' narrow win over Bristol City, but the VAR―or rather lack thereof―was the main talking point after the opening match of Sunday's slate.

An apparent hand ball from Matt Doherty and a similar offence in the second half inside the Wolves' only box gave the hosts plenty to fume about. VAR likely would have intervened in both situations had the system been approved for all FA Cup fifth-round ties, rather than a select few, as Nick Ames of the Guardian noted:

It was a cruel blow for Championship side City, who put together a spirited performance again Premier League side Wolves after a difficult start. The team has been on an absolute tear of late, entering this tie on a lengthy winning streak and making a strong push for promotion.

Jeffrey Schlupp gave the Eagles an early lead away at Doncaster Rovers, setting the tone for a relatively quiet afternoon for Crystal Palace.

Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help himself:

Sitting in sixth place in League One, Rovers were never likely to challenge Palace on Sunday. When Max Meyer doubled the lead with a wonderful team goal, the tie was all but over:

Swansea pushed ahead into the next round by winning an all-Championship tie against Brentford, despite going behind in the first half.

Ollie Watkins gave the visitors the lead, but Swans came out firing in the second half and quickly surged ahead:

Luke Daniels and Daniel James turned the tie on its head, and when Ezri Konsa was sent off for a second bookable offence, the match was all but over. Bersant Celina and George Byers would add to the scoreline.