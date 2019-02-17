WWE Video: Becky Lynch Reinjures Knee After Charlotte Hits Her with Steel Chair

WWE

The odds just got a little steeper against Becky Lynch.

"The Man" reinjured her knee at a WWE live event in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday after Charlotte Flair repeatedly hit her with a steel chair.

Lynch, who is currently suspended, hopped over a barricade and attacked Charlotte during her match with Asuka. Flair was quickly able to get the upper hand and repeatedly attacked the knee Lynch originally injured during the women's Royal Rumble.

Mr. McMahon suspended Lynch for 60 days during last week's Raw and replaced her in the WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey with Flair.

Barring some actual injury they're trying to work around, this is all clearly a work to stack the odds against Lynch as much as possible. "Reinjuring" Lynch's knee could be a way to keep her off television for a few weeks, which is a good idea to avoid the story burning itself out.

As of now, Lynch segments are the hottest part of Raw and SmackDown. But the writing team can only stretch another "star vs. authority" storyline so far before it starts to become something that's by the books. What's made Lynch's storyline so fresh is that she's unique; an injury and suspension will only make the moment sweeter when she goes over, but there's a delicate balance in keeping the story engaging.

If WWE could find a way to keep Becky off TV the whole way until Fastlane in March—perhaps returning to cost Flair a match—it'll go a long way toward boosting the WrestleMania moment everyone wants.