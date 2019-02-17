Santiago Solari: Title Race 'Not at All' over Despite Real Madrid Loss to Girona

Santiago Solari: Title Race 'Not at All' over Despite Real Madrid Loss to GironaFebruary 17, 2019
Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari refused to say his side is out of the title race in La Liga despite slipping nine points behind Barcelona after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Girona on Sunday.
Los Blancos led at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Casemiro, but a Cristhian Stuani penalty and a winner from Portu earned Girona the much-needed three points, while Sergio Ramos was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.
Per ESPN's Dermot Corrigan, when asked if Real were out of the title race, Solari said: "Not at all. We are still fighting on three fronts. Next week we have another game, our rivals too. Every game is difficult. It does not matter where the rival is in the table. We saw that today. So we must try to win again to close the gap."
Real face Barca in La Liga's second Clasico of the season on March 2, and they will need to perform much better to get the result they need in what is a must-win game.
It would perhaps come as little surprise if Los Blancos did raise their game for Barca's visit.
As football journalists Euan McTear and Ben Hayward observed, Real tend to struggle more in the less important matches:
Euan McTear @emctear
Real Madrid will always win when you least expect them to and drop points when you start to believe in them.
Ben Hayward @bghayward
Real Madrid are such a weird team. Four Champions League titles in the past five seasons, but defeats at home to Levante, Leganés, Betis, Villarreal, Girona. Almost as if they find it hard to motivate themselves for the smaller sides...
Beating the Catalan side could only reduce the deficit to six points, though, which would still be a sizeable gap to make up, so Real's title chances look slim.
They are set to face Levante in their next league outing, and they will have to do so without Ramos.
The defender gave away the penalty with a handball to block a shot from going in, and he was booked again in the final minutes when an attempted overhead kick connected with Pedro Alcala.
Solari refused to criticise his captain, however:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Solari asked about Ramos red card - full answer: "Occupational hazard"
It's a hazard Ramos has encountered more than most in his career, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Sergio Ramos is the first player in the history of La Liga to receive 20 red cards. His 25th across all competitions for Real Madrid. 🔴 https://t.co/dnPG6oq02O
The manager also defended left-back Marcelo's performance, saying he "played well," per Corrigan.
ESPN's David Cartlidge felt the Brazilian was a weak link, however:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Eusebio saw the lack of energy from RM and pushed his team up the pitch, pressed harder. Specific targeting of the zone behind Marcelo proved key.
The defender was making his first start in La Liga since January 6, but he was at fault in the buildup to both goals.
He failed to cut out a cross into the box that led to the penalty, and his slow reactions allowed Portu to head in at the back post.
If Real are to get back into the title race, they need the likes of Ramos and Marcelo to step up, particularly in matches wherein proceedings are going against them.
Solari may not be willing to criticise them publicly, but he needs to do whatever it takes to coax the best out of them in the coming months.
