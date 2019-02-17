Ernesto Valverde: Barcelona 'Had to Suffer' in Real Valladolid Win

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said the team "had to suffer" in their unconvincing 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

The Blaugrana won courtesy of a first-half Lionel Messi penalty, but the Argentinian missed a second spot-kick after the break.

Per Sport's Jordi Gil, Valverde said:

"It was a hard-fought win, we had to suffer. They were well set up. In the first half we were slow circulating the ball, we lacked clarity and were exposed on the break.

"In general, though, they didn't create chances. We did have chances, a [second] penalty to wrap it up. [Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi] Masip was very good. In the end, we had to suffer.

"The opposition also play but we weren't good. It's difficult to always shine and to create seven clear chances to win. With 3-0 or 4-0 we would be speaking in other terms, but we lacked speed in possession, that's true."

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique echoed his manager's thoughts, per Sport's Angels Fabregues:

"The opposition are also playing but I think it's more to do with us being more fluid and playing better. We need to be quicker, have more possession and from there create chances. If not, we become a weaker team. Other teams know that and we know it."

"We didn't play well. It wasn't a good performance, not at all. The only good news is the victory."

The Catalan giants struggled to get going at the Camp Nou, and even Messi—who has been recovering from a thigh injury in recent weeks—was below par, as football journalist Rik Sharma observed:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt questioned Valverde's decisions over the course of the game:

Barcelona travel to Lyon on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie. After that, they will face Sevilla and Real Madrid in La Liga either side of the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, also against Real.

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez isn't looking forward to those games:

Lyon won four points against Manchester City in the group stage of the Champions League, and they are also the only team to have beaten Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 this season, so they are evidently capable of raising their game for the biggest matches.

They will be a big threat if Barca aren't at their best. It's a pivotal time of the season, with all three major competitions on the line.