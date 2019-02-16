Adam Silver: No One Likes to See Players Demanding Trades While Under Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A number of NBA stars have requested trades since the end of the 2017-18 season, and that's something that hasn't sat well with commissioner Adam Silver.

"I don't like trade demands and I wish they didn't come," Silver admitted on Saturday, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Since this past offseason, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis have requested trades. Butler (Minnesota to Philadelphia) and Leonard (San Antonio to Toronto) were both ultimately moved by their prior clubs. Davis figures to finish out the year in New Orleans after the trade deadline went by without a deal.

Both Leonard and Butler's situations took turns for the worse before they were traded. Davis' future, meanwhile, has been the talk of the basketball world for the past few weeks despite the All-Star being under contract through the 2019-20 campaign.

Even as the NBA prepared for the spotlight of All-Star Saturday, Davis' trade demand was at the center of attention:

It's important to note that while trade requests have overshadowed the league throughout the last calendar year, it's not a new phenomenon.

"That's nothing new in this league," Silver noted, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "... Having said that, no one likes to see an instance when a player is demanding to be traded when they are under contract with a team."

In other words, the league has yet to figure out a solution—and there doesn't appear to be an obvious one.

"There's nothing I'll be able to do to stop that completely," Silver said, per Bontemps. "... But is there more we can do to create better chances for all 30 teams to compete?"

Silver may not be able to prevent players from seeking trades, but he emphasized the league does not allow tampering, per USA Today:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may have joked that there is no such thing as tampering during All-Star Weekend, but Silver and Co. will be keeping a close eye on things moving forward.