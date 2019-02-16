Watch B/R's 2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Hype Video

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

The stage is set for the 2019 Three-Point Contest.

In only a matter of hours, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will have the opportunity to defend his title against a star-studded field:

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
  • Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
  • Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA All-Star Saturday night gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The festivities will get started with the Skills Challenge, followed by the Three-Point Contest, and conclude with the Dunk Contest.

