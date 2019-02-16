Watch B/R's 2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Hype Video

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

The stage is set for the 2019 Three-Point Contest.

In only a matter of hours, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will have the opportunity to defend his title against a star-studded field:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA All-Star Saturday night gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The festivities will get started with the Skills Challenge, followed by the Three-Point Contest, and conclude with the Dunk Contest.