Watch B/R's 2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Hype Video

The stage is set for the 2019 Three-Point Contest.
In only a matter of hours, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will have the opportunity to defend his title against a star-studded field:
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
NBA All-Star Saturday night gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The festivities will get started with the Skills Challenge, followed by the Three-Point Contest, and conclude with the Dunk Contest.
