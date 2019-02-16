Watch B/R's 2019 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Hype Video

Tyler Conway
February 16, 2019

If the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is anything like the video above, we could be in store for a modern classic.

B/R compiled the best dunks from Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, John Collins and Hamidou Diallo to get you hyped for the cornerstone of All-Star Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Smith (+150) is the odds-on favorite, per BetOnline. Bridges sits at +175, Collins checks in at +250 and Diallo is at +300. 

Smith is the lone participant with dunk contest experience; he finished third in 2018. 

