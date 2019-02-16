Watch B/R's 2019 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Hype Video

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

If the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is anything like the video above, we could be in store for a modern classic.

B/R compiled the best dunks from Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, John Collins and Hamidou Diallo to get you hyped for the cornerstone of All-Star Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Smith (+150) is the odds-on favorite, per BetOnline. Bridges sits at +175, Collins checks in at +250 and Diallo is at +300.

Smith is the lone participant with dunk contest experience; he finished third in 2018.