Daryl Morey on Giving Ray Allen 10-Day Contract: 'We Are in If He Is In'

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen scored 24 points in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday as he showcased the smooth outside jumper that led to a successful 18-year pro career:

In response to the above tweet, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wrote the following:

And SportsNation also wondered if any team were willing to give Allen a 10-day deal:

Allen would be a perfect match for today's NBA, in which teams are shooting a record amount of three-pointers. In fact, he'd fit best on Morey's Rockets, who shoot 44.8 three-pointers per game, or nearly one per minute.

Of course, we need to pump the brakes a little bit, as Allen was largely playing with a group of celebrities with no pro basketball experience. There are also the small matters of Allen's age—he's 43—and that he's nearly five years removed from the pros.

He last played in 2013-2014 and scored 9.6 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting for the Miami Heat. Allen also knocked down 37.5 percent of his three-pointers in his age-38 season.

We're probably not going to see Allen in an NBA uniform, but playing well into one's 40s isn't unprecedented.

Vince Carter is still contributing at age 42, and former NBA forward Kevin Willis was active at age 44.

Granted, Willis played 43 minutes over five games in his last season, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that Allen could play a few minutes over a 10-day stretch of games and knock down some threes.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman relayed an exchange he had with Allen:

There's no doubt Allen's shooting stroke hasn't left him. Someday, he could pull a Bob Cousy and make all these shots in one movie take over a minute-plus:

Allen may stay retired, but it'd be a blast for fans if he gave the NBA one more go before hanging it up for good.