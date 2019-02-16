Jayson Tatum Wins 2019 NBA Skills Challenge: Recap, Highlights, Reaction

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum defeated Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young in dramatic fashion in the 2019 NBA Skills Challenge to kick of All-Star Saturday Night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The field was once again made up of a combination of both guards and big men:

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

The opening round featured a pair of the league's top young stars in Young and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. While Fox appeared to have the matchup in hand early on, Young stole the victory with a dramatic three-pointer from deep:

Fox, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma were all eliminated in the first round.

The second round featured another compelling matchup, as Young went up against Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The two rookies were involved in a notable draft-day trade back in June. While Dallas and Atlanta faced off twice during the first half of the season, this was their first true head-to-head battle.

And it was Young who earned bragging rights.

Of note, Young is shooting just 31.2 percent from behind the arc this season. He went 2-of-2 on three-pointers en route to securing a spot in the finals against Tatum.

Unfortunately for Young, he was unable to keep up his clutch shooting in the final round, and it cost him as he got a taste of his own medicine. As Young made his way to the three-point line, Tatum let a prayer fly from beyond half-court:

Just like that, Tatum stunned Young to win the competition. And the internet had a hard time handling what just happened.

Tatum let it be known after that he was just looking to have fun while competing:

Now he has a trophy to remember all of the fun he had on this night.

Tatum becomes the first Celtic ever to win the Skills Challenge, an event that dates back to 2003.