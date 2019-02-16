Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Have 'A Lot of Momentum and Traction' with Star FA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper in action during the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Bryce Harper remained unsigned as spring training got underway this week, but one team appears to be pulling ahead in the sweepstakes.

CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported Saturday he's hearing "there's a lot of momentum and traction" between Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies:

Bowden notes he believes the prized free agent will receive at least a 10-year deal worth $300 million-plus.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CC Sabathia Announces He Will Retire After '19 Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    CC Sabathia Announces He Will Retire After '19 Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumors: Bryce Has Made His Decision

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Rumors: Bryce Has Made His Decision

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Time for Mets to Handle deGrom Like a Big-Market Team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Time for Mets to Handle deGrom Like a Big-Market Team

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Takeaways from Andy MacPhail's State of Team Address

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    5 Takeaways from Andy MacPhail's State of Team Address

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia