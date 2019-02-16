Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Have 'A Lot of Momentum and Traction' with Star FA

Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Have 'A Lot of Momentum and Traction' with Star FAFebruary 16, 2019
Bryce Harper remained unsigned as spring training got underway this week, but one team appears to be pulling ahead in the sweepstakes.
CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported Saturday he's hearing "there's a lot of momentum and traction" between Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies:
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction here on [Bryce Harper] going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. He could be rounding third and heading home shortly." -@JimBowdenGM says Bryce Harper could be making his announcement very soon. https://t.co/WxIFU275Zr
Bowden notes he believes the prized free agent will receive at least a 10-year deal worth $300 million-plus.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
CC Sabathia Announces He Will Retire After '19 Season