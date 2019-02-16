Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Have 'A Lot of Momentum and Traction' with Star FA

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Bryce Harper remained unsigned as spring training got underway this week, but one team appears to be pulling ahead in the sweepstakes.

CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported Saturday he's hearing "there's a lot of momentum and traction" between Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies:

Bowden notes he believes the prized free agent will receive at least a 10-year deal worth $300 million-plus.

