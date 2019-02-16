PJ Washington, No. 5 Kentucky Upset No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 in SEC Action

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 17, 2019

Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) shoots while defended by Tennessee's Kyle Alexander (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
James Crisp/Associated Press

PJ Washington scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting to help No. 5 Kentucky beat No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats' Keldon Johnson scored 19 points, and Tyler Herro added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Bone scored 19 points for the 23-2 Volunteers, who are tied for the SEC lead with LSU at 11-1. The 21-4 Wildcats aren't far behind with a 10-2 conference mark.

                

What's Next?

Both teams play on Tuesday. Tennessee will host in-state rival Vanderbilt, and Kentucky will travel to Missouri.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Zion Drops 32 in Duke's Win Over NC State

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Drops 32 in Duke's Win Over NC State

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Johnson on No. 1 UT: 'We Came to UK to Play Big Games'

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Johnson on No. 1 UT: 'We Came to UK to Play Big Games'

    Jack Pilgrim
    via Kentucky Sports Radio

    Dunk Contest Participants' Best College Dunks

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dunk Contest Participants' Best College Dunks

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Video: Curry Celebrates Davidson Win with Student Section

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Video: Curry Celebrates Davidson Win with Student Section

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report