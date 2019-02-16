PJ Washington, No. 5 Kentucky Upset No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 in SEC Action

James Crisp/Associated Press

PJ Washington scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting to help No. 5 Kentucky beat No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats' Keldon Johnson scored 19 points, and Tyler Herro added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Bone scored 19 points for the 23-2 Volunteers, who are tied for the SEC lead with LSU at 11-1. The 21-4 Wildcats aren't far behind with a 10-2 conference mark.



What's Next?

Both teams play on Tuesday. Tennessee will host in-state rival Vanderbilt, and Kentucky will travel to Missouri.

