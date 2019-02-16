Lionel Messi's Penalty Leads Barcelona Past Real Valladolid in La Liga

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona are seven points clear at the top of La Liga after beating Real Valladolid 1-0 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot two minutes before the break before seeing a second spot-kick saved by Jordi Masip in the 85th minute.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the Blaugrana responded to nearest rivals Atletico Madrid winning 1-0 away to Rayo Vallecano earlier in the day.

Barca Need a Better Alternative to Luis Suarez than Kevin-Prince Boateng

Giving Luis Suarez an hour's rest ahead of Tuesday's trip to Lyon in the UEFA Champions League made some sense. Yet Ernesto Valverde's decision also magnified how Barca lack a credible alternative to the Uruguayan No. 9.

Valverde opted to hand January arrival Kevin-Prince Boateng a rare start as a false 9. The 31-year-old toiled in the difficult role, struggling to stretch defenders and link with runners from midfield.

Boateng looked out of place as the link between Ousmane Dembele and Messi:

Boateng's limitations aside, what Barca needed was Suarez and the perceptive runs he makes off the ball, as well as his ability to hold off markers and harass defenders on the turn.

In short, they needed his ability to carry the fight from the front:

It was no surprise when Suarez was called off the bench to replace Boateng on the hour mark. While the 32-year-old missed a sitter 16 minutes from time, he gave the hosts the impetus they needed to get over the line.

Barca need Suarez in every game given how little Boateng can offer in relief. It makes the decision to allow Paco Alcacer to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer even more confusing.

Barca Midfield Needs Philippe Coutinho's Creativity

It's no secret Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona career is floundering. The answer to his woes isn't complicated, though.

Putting Coutinho into central midfield would not only revive the player—who has flopped since joining from Liverpool in a deal worth £142 million last January—it would also add the creativity Barca's midfield is sorely lacking.

Valverde flanked holding player Sergio Busquets with Arturo Vidal and youngster Carles Alena. The result was pedestrian passing and disjointed movement from a workmanlike trio lacking the guile and flair to scare defences.

Coutinho boasts the eye for a pass to add the creativity missing from the Blaugrana's possession game this season. Those are qualities better-suited to the central areas of the pitch rather than the left side of a front three, where Valverde has often expected the former Reds playmaker to thrive.

A 20-minute cameo as a substitute gave Coutinho the chance to showcase those traits. His talent for linking play put him in position to win Barca's second spot-kick and gave Messi the chance to seal the points.

While the latter didn't take the chance, Coutinho's impact was clear. The natural No. 10 would make contributions like these more often if he was played centrally.

What's Next?

Barca are in Lyon for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. Valladolid don't play again until they host Real Betis on February 24.