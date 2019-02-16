Stephen, Seth Curry Bet Family Tickets for Career on 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, left, and his brother, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, exchange jerseys after an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. The Curry brothers are returning to their hometown of Charlotte, N.C, for the NBA All-Star weekend. Stephen, a two-time league MVP, will join younger brother Seth in the 3-point shootout on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center and then play in his sixth straight All-Star game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes, File)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Stephen and Seth Curry aren't going to let their brotherly bond get in the way of competition during Saturday's Three-Point Contest.

Stephen said he made a bet with his brother in which the loser will be forced to buy all of the family tickets to games for the rest of their career:

In case anyone assumes NBA players get all the free tickets they want, Stephen told reporters prior to Saturday's All-Star Game practice these "stakes are pretty high considering how many people show up for our games."

There's added pressure on both Curry brothers in the Three-Point Contest because it's taking place in their hometown of Charlotte. Stephen at least has the advantage of participating in it five times before, including winning in 2015. 

Seth is making his Three-Point Contest debut. He's been better than his older brother in that area this season, shooting 46.5 percent from behind the arc for the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen hasn't exactly struggled with a 44.4 percent mark to lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA's best record. 

One key difference between the two is the money they have available to spend on tickets for family. Stephen is in the second season of a five-year, $201.1 million deal, per Spotrac. Seth is on a one-year, $2.8 million contract signed last summer.

Related

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Dirk Not Set on Retirement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dirk Not Set on Retirement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report