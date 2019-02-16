Stephen, Seth Curry Bet Family Tickets for Career on 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Stephen and Seth Curry aren't going to let their brotherly bond get in the way of competition during Saturday's Three-Point Contest.

Stephen said he made a bet with his brother in which the loser will be forced to buy all of the family tickets to games for the rest of their career:

In case anyone assumes NBA players get all the free tickets they want, Stephen told reporters prior to Saturday's All-Star Game practice these "stakes are pretty high considering how many people show up for our games."

There's added pressure on both Curry brothers in the Three-Point Contest because it's taking place in their hometown of Charlotte. Stephen at least has the advantage of participating in it five times before, including winning in 2015.

Seth is making his Three-Point Contest debut. He's been better than his older brother in that area this season, shooting 46.5 percent from behind the arc for the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen hasn't exactly struggled with a 44.4 percent mark to lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA's best record.

One key difference between the two is the money they have available to spend on tickets for family. Stephen is in the second season of a five-year, $201.1 million deal, per Spotrac. Seth is on a one-year, $2.8 million contract signed last summer.