Santiago Solari: Sergio Ramos Was Asked 'Trick Question' About Ajax Booking

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has defended captain Sergio Ramos after the 32-year-old said he deliberately picked up a booking against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

"With respect to Sergio, he's given an explanation and clearly said that he was referring to forcing the foul [not the booking]," he said, per Sport. "Sergio was asked a trick question. You [journalists] have your methods and it's fine, but he has explained himself."

Ramos picked up an 89th-minute booking for a foul on Kasper Dolberg and indicated after the game it was a deliberate move:

The booking means he will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his record will then be wiped if Los Blancos make it through to the quarter-finals. Real Madrid lead the tie 2-1 after the first leg.

However, UEFA confirmed on Thursday they have launched an investigation into his comments, per BBC Sport. Ramos could be banned for a further two games if he's found guilty of deliberately getting booked.

The Spain international has subsequently tried to clarify his initial comments, per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz: "I'm very surprised by all of this. I meant to force the foul, a foul that was inevitable; not to force the suspension."

When asked if he knew a yellow card would lead to a suspension, he said:

"Yes, but I had no choice. It was a very dangerous counter-attack in the 88th minute with the match wide open and the tie as well. That's why I said that I'd be lying if I said that I didn't know that I would be suspended, just as I knew that I had no choice but to make the foul. And that's what I meant when I said that in football you have to make difficult decisions."

However, according to Alex Richards at the Mirror, there is footage available which appears to show Ramos asking the Real Madrid bench if he should try to get himself booked.

Solari's decision to defend his captain comes as no surprise, but he may still have to make do without his services for the next two European games if UEFA take a dim view of the incident.