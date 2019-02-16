Gianfranco Zola Says Gonzalo Higuain Is 'Getting Better' Since Chelsea Arrival

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain "is getting better" now "he is in a good place" since arriving on loan at Chelsea from Juventus during the January transfer window, according to assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.

The 52-year-old said Higuain has "settled well" at Stamford Bridge and "is sharp and his physical condition is getting better" on Friday, per Sam Wilson of Calciomercato.

Higuain cut short a loan spell with AC Milan to move to the Premier League, and dormer Milan teammates Suso and Jose Mauri mocked the Argentinian's weight after he posted images of his first training session with the Blues on Instagram in January.

Chelsea acquired Higuain to end longstanding problems at striker, with Maurizio Sarri dissatisfied with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The latter has been loaned to Atletico Madrid, while Higuain, who played for Sarri in Napoli, has found the net twice in four matches for Chelsea. Both goals came in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

Higuain's brief time with the Blues has involved drubbings against both Bournemouth and Manchester City. The Cherries shockingly thrashed Sarri's men 4-0 in late January, while City put six past them at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea are still waiting on a goal rush from a player who found the net regularly for Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. Even so, there have been signs recently—even during the horror show against City—that the team is getting used to him:

Sarri, who coaxed a single-season record 36 league goals from Higuain in Naples, remains confident he finally has the right player to lead the line:

Sarri's confidence is well-founded given his history with the player. It also explains why Chelsea are starting to believe a permanent transfer could be struck for less than the €36 million (£31.5 million) option to buy previously agreed with Juve, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey on Thursday.

Even at 31, Higuain would be a bargain at the price. He's making more runs than either Morata or Giroud and getting into positions of greater threat.

It's reasonable to believe Higuain will score goals regularly once his team-mates play the ball to him quicker.

Waiting on a player over 30 to get used to the pace of play in England's top flight might be unnecessary given the young talent Chelsea are overlooking at the position, though:

But while 21-year-old Tammy Abraham is thriving in the Championship for Aston Villa with 20 goals in 27 games, Higuain is a proven goalscorer at the highest levels of the European game. His experience and nerve will be key as Chelsea host Manchester United in the fifth round of the 2019 FA Cup on Monday.

The Blues also have a chance for revenge against City when the two contest the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on February 24.

Zola's belief Higuain is already comfortable at Chelsea is great news for a team still competing for three trophies, including the UEFA Europa League, as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League.