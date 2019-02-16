Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 'Can't Predict' Franck Ribery's Bayern Munich Future

Uwe Anspach/Associated Press

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge isn't sure Franck Ribery will be a Bayern Munich player beyond this season. Die Roten's CEO discussed the idea of a new contract for the 35-year-old winger, whose deal expires this summer.

Rummenigge told Eurosport (h/t FourFourTwo): "You have to be open and honest. At some point, we'll have a conversation with him and his agent and then make a joint decision. I can't predict what that will be."



Those words leave the door ajar for Ribery to move on after 12 mostly trophy-laden years at the Allianz Arena. He's won the Bundesliga eight times and lifted the DFB-Pokal on five occasions.

The Frenchman was a key member of Jupp Heynckes' treble-winning squad for the 2012/13 season. The campaign ended when Ribery's fellow winger, Arjen Robben, scored the winner to beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

Ribery still feels like his performances during that historic season weren't suitably recognised:

Give Ribery's haul of silverware, it's no wonder Rummenigge has said he has a "huge respect" for the veteran player. Even so, Bayern's reluctance to sign Ribery to a new contract is evidence of the former Marseille man's declining influence in Munich.

It's true Die Roten have been attempting to get younger in recent seasons. The youth movement is particularly obvious on the flanks, where 22-year-old France international Kingsley Coman and ex-Arsenal ace Serge Gnabry, 23, are becoming more prominent in first-team affairs.

Coman has been in peak form this season, including during Friday's 3-2 win away to Augsburg:

The gifted wide forward was substituted with injury against Augsburg, but Bayern have since tweeted (h/t BBC Sport) Coman could be fit to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Bayern's need to refresh the squad's options on the flanks has been heightened by Robben's declaration that this season will be his last at the club.

Robben's decision to call time on a decade in the German top flight, along with the uncertainty involving Ribery, is liking driving Bayern's interest in 18-year-old Chelsea academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Even so, Ribery can still play a role this season. He got onto the pitch during Bayern's recent 3-1 win over Schalke 04:

Ribery also came off the bench against Augsburg. For the season, he has chipped in with five goals in all competitions.

He may be restricted to cameos these days, but the French wing wizard is still an effective, proven winner who can help first-year manager Niko Kovac negotiate a difficult season. Bayern need to make up ground to Dortmund in the Bundesliga and see off Liverpool in the Champions League.

After the season, though, going their separate ways will be best for both club and player.