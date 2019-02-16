FA Cup 2019: 5th-Round Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday's Fixtures

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Manchester City booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FA Cup with a 4-1 win over League Two Newport County on Saturday.

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are also safely through after a 2-1 victory over Championship play-off contenders Derby County at the Amex Stadium.

Saturday's other fixture saw second-tier Millwall end League One outfit AFC Wimbledon's FA Cup dreams. Murray Wallace scored the only goal of the game after just five minutes at Kingsmeadow.

Saturday's Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Derby County

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Millwall

Newport County 1-4 Manchester City

Updated Schedule

Sunday, February 17

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Swansea City vs. Brentford

Monday, Feb. 18

7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Saturday Recap

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the side that beat Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday, but star names such as Ederson, John Stones, David Silva and Leroy Sane were still included:

The pitch at Rodney Parade also provided a talking point ahead of kick-off:

The hosts had the best chance of the opening exchanges. Mickey Demetriou's throw-in was flicked on to Tyreeq Bakinson at the far post, but Ederson just managed to claw it away.

City did have chances of their own in the first half. Leroy Sane skimmed the bar with a shot after exchanging passes with Silva, while the visitors were unfortunate not to win a penalty for a handball against Mark O'Brien:

They finally made the breakthrough early in the second half. Sane swapped passes with Jesus and smashed a shot toward the near post. Goalkeeper Joe Day managed to get his hands to the ball but could not prevent it going over the line.

Youngster Phil Foden added a second with just over 15 minutes of normal time remaining, running from the halfway line and slipping a low effort past Day.

Newport gave their fans hope in the 88th minute when Padraig Amond kept up his record of scoring in every round of the competition this season by dinking over Ederson.

City responded quickly to the setback with goals from Foden and Mahrez to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Brighton ensured there was no FA Cup upset on the south coast with a narrow victory over Frank Lampard's Derby.

Anthony Knockaert swept home Yves Bissouma's cross just after the half-hour mark to open the scoring for the hosts.

They doubled their lead just before half-time when Jurgen Locadia tapped into an empty net after Bissouma's low shot had rebounded off the post:

Brighton might have added a third after the break, but goalkeeper Kelle Roos saved well from Knockaert and Bernardo.

Derby set up a frantic finish when Ashley Cole guided a header into an empty net with just under 10 minutes remaining after a poor clearance from Dan Burn:

The visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages. Harry Wilson fired wide and Fikayo Tomori went close with an acrobatic effort, but Brighton managed to hang on and progress to the quarter-finals.