Chris Smalling Discusses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 'Nasty' Side, FA Cup Final

Chris Smalling Discusses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 'Nasty' Side, FA Cup FinalFebruary 16, 2019
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has said caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a "nasty side" to him and that the Red Devils will go all out on Monday against Chelsea despite their poor record at Stamford Bridge.
Smalling spoke to MUTV and touched on his current boss, as well as the upcoming contest in the FA Cup (h/t Goal's Joe Wright):
"I think he has got that sort of nasty side. I think every manager has that, the so-called hairdryer treatment when things need a little turnaround. A manager has to have all different sides covered. He's a joy to play under and he's great.
"This year, we're making sure we get a trophy and, on Monday, we'll be going all for it.
"The record at Chelsea, you're right, we've not had too many good results there, but I thought earlier in the season we were so close to winning until the last dying seconds. In general, we played quite well there, so let's kick on and improve on that performance."
He also revealed he's fully recovered from a broken toe injury after previously rushing back to the pitch too quickly.
Solskjaer's unbeaten start to his managerial reign at Old Trafford came to a halt on Tuesday, when Paris Saint-Germain bagged a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League.
The caretaker faced his first real criticism after that loss, although sports writer Oliver Holt thought suggestions the defeat meant he could no longer get the job on a permanent basis were overblown:
Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22
The idea that Solskjaer has blown his chance because United - who couldn't beat Crystal Palace at home under Mourinho - lost to a side like PSG two months after he took over is absurd.
United blogger Liam Canning had a similar view:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Manchester United were always going to lose at some point under Solskjær and this game was probably always going to be it. Even with injuries, still a big gulf in quality. Very difficult to transform a team in 11 games to challenge Europe's elite.
The next challenge will be Monday's trip to Stamford Bridge, where the Red Devils and Blues will face off in a rematch of last year's FA Cup final.
For United, it could well be the last chance at a trophy given the poor result in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with PSG and the 14-point gap to the Premier League leaders.
A trip to Stamford Bridge is never easy for United, however, as it's been some time since they beat Chelsea on the road:
Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo
Man United's record vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is truly abysmal. Their last win came in 2012 against a 9-man Cfc team in which Torres was sent off for a dive when Jones should have seen red for a last man challenge & Chicharito scored an offside goal. They're getting beaten!
They came close to winning earlier this season, only for Ross Barkley to bag a late equaliser.
If United can end their poor run at Chelsea's ground under Solskjaer, it will go a long way toward restoring the momentum the squad had ahead of the PSG defeat.
There's no shame in losing to the Ligue 1 giants, and the Blues look vulnerable after their heavy loss against Manchester City and didn't have it easy when they beat Malmo 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie on Thursday.
