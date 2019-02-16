Kalidou Koulibaly Talks Napoli Future Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is "flattered" by the persistent speculation linking him with the likes of Manchester United, but he wants to continue improving his game with the Partenopei.

According to Football Italia the likes of United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Arsenal have all been linked with the Senegal international, who told Rai Sport he finds ample motivation at his current club:

"I don’t know about that, but I am always trying to better myself. Since I first came here, my focus has always been to keep improving with Napoli.

"I am doing pretty well and want to keep improving here.

"I am flattered and it’s pleasing to know, but I am concentrated only on Napoli and proving what I can do on the pitch. There is a lot of motivation for me at Napoli, we want to prove we’re at the top level and I want to keep improving here."

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Koulibaly's future has been a constant talking point throughout the season. According to Football Italia Napoli value the defender at over €100 million, and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has already admitted he will likely be sold if clubs keep making "indecent offers," per Corriere del Mezzogiorno (h/t Football Italia).

The 27-year-old committed to a new contract with the Partenopei earlier this season and has been vocal about his love for the city and club, per Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Koulibaly has been with the Partenopei since 2014 and has developed into one of the world's best centre-backs in Italy. He's regarded as Serie A's best all-rounder, standing out for his aerial prowess, vision and impressive athleticism.

On top of his defensive work he also contributed five goals in Serie A last season, including this crucial winner against Juventus that gave Napoli an edge in the title race―although they eventually lost out:

Most of the transfer links have involved United, who have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements for some time. Things have improved under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Red Devils could still use a world-class, experienced operator to pair with rising star Victor Lindelof.

De Laurentiis has a reputation for being a shrewd negotiator, and Koulibaly is not expected to leave Naples unless a club is willing to pay top dollar. The Senegalese star will likely become the world's most expensive defender when he does leave the club.

The Partenopei hold all of the leverage due to the recent contract extension.