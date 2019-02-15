Lakers News: LA Not Favored to Make 2019 NBA Playoffs at Las Vegas Sportsbook

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It's currently a toss-up whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers make the playoffs this season.

According to Ben Fawkes of ESPN, there are equal odds (-110) to bet on the Lakers making or missing the playoffs at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Before the season, the odds were -450 that they would get to the postseason, meaning a $450 bet would only win $100.

The team looked like a threat for part of the season, but an injury to LeBron James killed the momentum and started a massive slide. The squad is now 28-29, three spots away from the No. 8 seed, with about two months left in the season.

In addition to losing, the Lakers also harmed their chances by failing to upgrade too much at the trade deadline.

According to Action Network, Los Angeles had 16-1 odds to win a title before the deadline and just 40-1 afterwards with the team unable to land Anthony Davis.

This likely isn't what the team was hoping for when it signed LeBron James in the offseason.

The 15-time All-Star hasn't missed the playoffs since 2005, his second season in the NBA, and has reached the NBA Finals in eight straight years.