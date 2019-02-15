Astros' Minute Maid Park Announced as 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Host

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Just a few weeks removed from the 2019 Royal Rumble, WWE has already found a host site for next year's event.

Per David Barron of the Houston Chronicle, the 2020 Royal Rumble will take place January 26 at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

This will mark the second straight year WWE uses a Major League Baseball stadium to host its second-biggest event of the calendar.

Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, was the site of this year's event. WWE announced a sellout crowd of 48,193 at that Jan. 27 show in Phoenix.

"We had a wonderful experience at Chase Field, and that underscored our excitement with the decision to place the 2020 Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park," said John Saboor, WWE executive vice president of special events. "We want to expose the WWE brand and its events to as many people as possible, and the size of facilities in which we present our major events is a key catalyst."

If WWE continues its regular tradition, Houston will also be the home for NXT TakeOver the night before the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is WWE's official kickoff to the Road to WrestleMania. The event features a 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble match, with the winners getting a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania, which is usually held in early April.