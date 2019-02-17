Daytona 500 Schedule 2019: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Great American Race

John Raoux/Associated Press

On Sunday, we welcome the Daytona 500 and, with it, the official start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

By now, race fans are familiar with the stage format and the playoff point structure.

One important rule change race fans will want to be aware of heading into this season is that drivers who fail inspection after a race will simply be disqualified rather than lose playoff points, which definitely ups the ante.

The 61st running of the Daytona 500 features a return of the Big Three—or, as they became last season, the Big Four: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota Camry), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford Mustang), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota Camry) and Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford Mustang GT), who came away with the title last November in Homestead, Florida, at the Monster Energy Cup Series Championship.

It's one of those stars who is projected to take it all: reigning champion Logano, at +800 (bet $100 to win $800), is the favorite heading into the race (tied with Brad Keselowski), according to OddsShark.

Let's take a look at how you can tune in to the action Sunday and then break down the drivers you need to watch.

Daytona 500 Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Here are the latest odds for each driver heading into the race, via OddsShark:

Brad Keselowski +800

Joey Logano +800

Kevin Harvick +850

Clint Bowyer +1100

Ryan Blaney +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Aric Almirola +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Kyle Busch +1200

Kurt Busch +1500

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Jimmie Johnson +1800

Daniel Suarez +2200

Erik Jones +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Kyle Larson +2800

Austin Dillon +3000

William Byron +3000

Jamie McMurray +3300

Ryan Newman +3400

Darrell Wallace Jr. +6000

Daniel Hemric +6000

Matt DiBenedetto +7500

Ryan Preece +9000

Chris Buescher +9000

David Ragan +9000

Ty Dillon +9000

Michael McDowell +10000

Matt Tifft +12500

Cody Ware +15000

Tanner Berryhill +20000

Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro for his grandfather's Richard Childress Racing, won the Daytona 500 last year, sending Aric Almirola into the outside wall in thrilling fashion on the final lap. He did so despite being a 50/1 underdog, but he now finds himself in the middle of the pack.

This year, William Byron and Alex Bowman clinched front-row positions, and the rest of the qualifiers went down Thursday at the Gander RV Duel races. Harvick won Duel 1, and Logano won Duel 2.

As a result, the two will start from the second row.



In all, eight former Daytona 500 winners will race in the field of 40 on Sunday. Even though he's tied as the odds-on favorite to win at Daytona Sunday, Keselowski is not included in that group; he's one of the drivers who has yet to win the Great American Race.

Keselowski has one career win at Daytona: the 2016 Coke Zero 400.

Although he's in the middle of the odds, keep an eye on Truex Jr. He had Logano down to the final 10 laps at the Cup Series Championship before Logano took over, and Truex Jr. will be eager to prove himself driving for a new team this year in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Then, of course, there's always Jimmie Johnson, driving the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports.

Within this year's field of 40 drivers, Johnson is the only one to have multiple victories at Daytona: two in all. If Johnson can win his third Sunday, he'll match Jeff Gordon's total.

NASCAR's most prestigious race announced it has sold out for the fourth consecutive year. Fans tuning in can expect to see some familiar faces across sports and entertainment serving some ceremonial duties.

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is the race's grand marshal. Super Bowl champion New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will wave the green flag as honorary starter. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the pace truck driver.