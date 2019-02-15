'Beast' Diego Costa Is Compatible with Alvaro Morata, Says Diego Simeone

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is happy to have Diego Costa back among his selection ahead of Saturday's visit to Rayo Vallecano and says the fit-again frontman is compatible with Spain team-mate Alvaro Morata.

The pair are yet to play together since Morata only joined on loan from Chelsea in January, while Costa has been sidelined following foot surgery in early December.

However, the 30-year-old could make his return from a two-month injury against Madrid rivals Rayo, and Simeone told a press conference Friday: "Costa is a beast, he's raring to go, he's ambitious and as everyone knows, he's a warrior. We hope he can release what he has inside, we badly need it."

It seems unlikely Antoine Griezmann will lose his place in the XI anytime soon, but Simeone assured Costa and Morata can be a threat together in his setup: "There is no question that Morata and Costa are compatible in a solid, structured team."

Simeone isn't likely to talk down the potential his players have to combine with one another, but Spanish football writer Sid Lowe suggested it will be a case of one or the other—not both—when appearing on Eleven Sports:

Morata moved to the Wanda Metropolitano on an 18-month loan last month following an unremarkable year-and-a-half with Chelsea. The Independent's Jack de Menezes wrote Atletico can make the move permanent for a £50 million fee at any point during his stay.

His return to Los Rojiblancos comes 12 years after he left their academy for Getafe and eventually Real Madrid, a past that may leave supporters of his new club less inclined to favour him.

Not only is there that hint of politics, but ESPN's Mark Ogden picked Costa as the more talented of the Stamford Bridge alumni:

Three strikers in a 4-4-2 system doesn't go, and Morata has failed to inspire in his only senior appearances for Atletico. He started in a 1-0 loss at Real Betis followed by a 3-1 Madrid derby defeat to Real.

Sportswriter Ben Hayward echoed the sentiment that when both fit, Costa will play ahead of Morata, with Griezmann governing the other place in attack:

Morata may strike as a good deputy to have as an option, but he'll be hoping to prove Simeone right and show a return to La Liga also signals the revival of his form, regardless of whom he's partnering in attack.