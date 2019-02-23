Dolph Ziggler and 17 WWE Stars Better Off Signing with AEW

13 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

Before rounding out this list, there are several other Superstars who could do well in AEW, but there isn't as strong of a case to be made for them.

For instance, No Way Jose has seemingly hit his ceiling in WWE as a jobber who mostly only appears on Main Event. Perhaps going to AEW would allow him to reinvent himself and save his career like Juice Robinson did in New Japan Pro-Wrestling to escape the downward spiral of being CJ Parker from NXT.

Mojo Rawley is in a better spot than Jose but still doesn't have much going for him. It almost seems like he's sticking around just to help bring in some attention from Rob Gronkowski, if he were to ever decide to join WWE, rather than to utilize Rawley.

If he has something to offer the wrestling business, WWE isn't likely to give him the platform to experiment, but if he goes elsewhere and rebuilds himself, he might find what it takes to succeed.

Aiden English is an interesting name to bring up, as he is being used as a commentator on 205 Live rather than an in-ring performer.

If that's where he wants his career to go, he should stay in WWE. But if McMahon's promotion has already written him off as a wrestler and he doesn't want to close that chapter, AEW would be a great new place to stretch his legs.

Taynara Conti has made zero progress in her career over the past year and a half, so unless WWE pairs her up with Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude to make a Brazilian stable, she may be on the outs. If she has something to offer, she could go to AEW to prove that the NXT system was stunting her growth.

Lastly, The Colons should have left WWE ages ago, as their careers bottomed out even before they became Los Matadores. If AEW would have them, they could be fixtures of their tag team division, which is at least better than only competing sporadically on house shows in WWE.