Ranking the Best and Worst WWE Network Shows and Specials 5 Years After Debut

Let's be honest, could there really be anything else to top this list other than NXT? This show has it all.

The matches are among the best, particularly at TakeOver events. If you're a fan of the athleticism of professional wrestling, this is the brand to watch, rather than Raw or SmackDown. This is the show where The Revival and others excelled before going downhill.

The character work is often better than anything on the main roster, too, as evidenced by the amazing storytelling of the Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa feud and the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn rivalry.

Characters like Velveteen Dream, Elias, Tyler Breeze and The Wyatt Family were all birthed from this show, which has featured the rise of Seth Rollins and Paige and the undefeated streak of Asuka.

The Four Horsewomen wouldn't have been a thing without NXT. That in itself is monumental.

It's a platform for established indie stars to hone their craft to the WWE style and reach a new audience, such as Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Somehow, with all of that in the mix, it also manages to be the program that allows viewers to watch Superstars grow so there is a personal investment in following their journey, whereas no other in-ring show has that.

To cap it all off, this is the show that has Mauro Ranallo on commentary breathing more passion and life into his work than anybody else on the broadcast team.

It is the most consistently amazing aspect of WWE, so much so that those who watch it are essentially all in agreement that it surpasses the main product all across the board.

