Becky Lynch, Naomi, Undertaker's Contract Expires in Feb. 15 WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Responds to Stone Cold on Twitter

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is a big fan of Becky Lynch's recent work, and he said as much during an interview with MMA on SiriusXM:

Lynch has been called a female version of Austin by some due to the attitude that comes along with her character as "The Man."

In response to Austin's praise, Lynch suggested that she and The Texas Rattlesnake should grab a beer some time:

Austin later responded and suggested that he would be up for it:

During his run atop WWE during the Attitude Era, Austin was known for guzzling beer to celebrate his many victories. While Lynch hasn't followed in his footsteps in that regard, the parallels are obvious.

Much like Austin when he was feuding with Vince McMahon, Lynch is currently facing a ton of adversity and resistance en route to the main event of WrestleMania. Despite winning the Royal Rumble, Lynch was removed from her WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey by McMahon on Monday in favor of Charlotte Flair.

Becky will almost certainly be inserted back into the match at some point, and when she is, it could yield reactions on par to those Austin used to receive during his heyday.

Naomi Tweets After Jimmy Uso's Arrest

Naomi commented Thursday on Twitter for the first time since her husband, Jimmy Uso, was arrested during a traffic stop in Detroit.

In response to a fan, Naomi tweeted the following and indicated that the couple is doing well:

According to TMZ Sports, Naomi was behind the wheel when they were pulled over for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street. Police sources said that Naomi was then ordered out of the car because it "reeked of booze."

Uso reportedly got out of the car, removed his shirt and "squared up" as if he wanted to fight the officer. He later complied and was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

After being taken into custody, Uso posted bond and was released from jail.

Per Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, WWE released the following statement regarding Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu): "Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions."

Uso was arrested twice previously during his WWE tenure. Once for driving under the influence in 2011, and once for driving with a suspended license in 2013.

Uso is scheduled to team with his brother, Jey Uso, in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Meanwhile, Naomi is set to team with Carmella in an Elimination Chamber match to determine the first WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

Undertaker's WWE Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires

After nearly 30 years in WWE, The Undertaker's days as an active competitor may be over.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Phenom's contract as a wrestler with WWE has expired. Meltzer added that The Undertaker isn't scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 35 in April or at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker last competed in a match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November when he teamed with Kane in a losing effort against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. He also hasn't missed a WrestleMania since 2000 when he was injured.

Recently, The Undertaker expanded his presence on social media and removed any mention of being a WWE Superstar. He has been making more regular appearances at conventions, and it was revealed this week that he will be part of Starrcast II, which is taking place the same weekend as the All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas in May.

While Starrcast and Double or Nothing will have a crossover audience, Starrcast isn't technically linked to AEW, which is why The Undertaker is permitted to do it even if he may still be under some type of WWE contract.

If last year's WrestleMania 34 win over John Cena was indeed The Undertaker's final WrestleMania match, he is retiring as the most decorated Superstar in the history of WWE's marquee event.

He has shown on occasion that he can still be a major asset to WWE when needed, but at 53 years of age, The Deadman has nothing left to prove.

