2019 NBA Playoffs: The 1st-Round Opponent Each Contender Wants to Avoid

4 of 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Symmetry!

Anyone reading too much into the Celtics' dominance over the 76ers since last season needs a reality check. The Sixers are not a preferred first-round opponent. They have four All-Stars by Eastern Conference standards. Avoiding that level of star power is always better than leaning into it.

Plus, the Sixers' extra size should eventually turn them into a half-court headache for the Celtics defense. They'll have mismatches galore, and it'll be even easier to find them with Kyrie Irving in the lineup. As The Ringer's Dan Devine contemplated during an episode of The Lowe Post podcast:

"The size advantages didn't seem as pronounced for Philly when it's [Marcus] Smart in the backcourt—when they're playing Smart and [Jaylen] Brown and [Jayson] Tatum and [Marcus] Morris and [Al] Horford. The size advantages are still there, but they don't seem as pronounced, and there's no one to hunt.

"And so then that brings the big question of: Obviously the Celtics are not better without Kyrie, but are they a better matchup for Philly? Or are they a tougher matchup for Philly to figure out when it's not "Who's Kyrie going to guard?" and "Is he going to chase around [JJ] Redick for 35 possessions or 45 possessions a game?"

Dismiss this dilemma, and the pick doesn't change. Process of elimination makes this decision for us—including you, Completely Unbothered By The Sixers, Celtics fans.

The Indiana Pacers are not an ideal first-round pull, but they don't stand up to the Eastern Conference's alphas without Victor Oladipo. The Brooklyn Nets are spunky and could cause some problems, but they're not potential-upset scary. The Detroit Pistons are perking up, but trust Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson in a high-stakes postseason setting at your own risk.

Clone Kemba Walker once or twice, and the Charlotte Hornets wedge their way into the discussion. Please don't cape for the Washington Wizards. It's over. The Miami Heat don't have the offensive talent to realistically hang. Godspeed to whoever thinks the Orlando Magic are cracking the postseason.

Poof! Just like that, we're left with the Sixers.