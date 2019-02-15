Arjen Robben Despondent on Recurring Injuries: 'Nothing's Working Out'

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has given a negative assessment of his fitness woes after another injury setback, saying "nothing's working out at the moment" and that his recovery isn't going well.

Robben, 35, has been out of action since November because of a thigh injury, and he told German outlet Bild (h/t the Bundesliga's official website) he's struggling to make it back into manager Niko Kovac's selection after several failed attempts:      

"It's not going well. We’re trying everything, but nothing's working out at the moment.

"Unfortunately, it's one of those where you don’t know the exact problem. It's difficult, and very frustrating.

"I was pretty close to making my comeback twice before, I was back with the team, but then there were more setbacks. It’s not easy mentally.”

Robben only has four months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena, his home of the past 10 years and the club with which he's won by far his greatest plaudits.

It's part of the aging process that a player such as Robben might struggle with fatigue more in his twilight years, considering the nonstop pace of his game and the stress it incurs.

Goal recently celebrated one particularly memorable moment of the Dutchman at his best, when Die Roten hammered Arsenal in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League round of 16:

Even at Robben's advanced age, one can see the quality he is able to bring to Bayern, having scored five goals and contributed two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. 

Bayern fans will have fond memories of Robben's double in his last appearance, a 5-1 drubbing of Benfica in the UEFA Champions League group stage, via Omnisport:

Robben's latest setback is the fourth separate injury he's suffered this season, and Bayern's 3-2 comeback win at Augsburg on Friday in the Bundesliga was the 16th match he's missed this campaign, per Transfermarkt

Even though Robben hasn't featured in Kovac's team since November, Bayern's Twitter account showed he's still in the thoughts of those at the Allianz:

It would be a disappointing end to his Bayern career if Robben weren't to get a good run of games in before his contract expires in June, with the player deserving of a farewell more fitting of a star of his calibre. 

