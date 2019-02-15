FA Cup 2019: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Watford booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FA Cup on Friday with a 1-0 win over Championship side Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Etienne Capoue scored the only goal of the game just before half-time to ensure the Premier League side are the first team into the next round of the competition.

Updated Schedule

Saturday, February 16

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Derby County

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon vs. Millwall

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Newport County vs. Manchester City

Sunday, February 17

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Swansea City vs. Brentford

Monday, Feb. 18

7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Friday Recap

QPR managed to contain their Premier League opposition well in the first half at Loftus Road. Watford saw plenty of the ball but struggled to carve out many clear-cut chances.

Luke Freeman was at the heart of QPR's best work going forwards. The winger caused Watford problems with his running with the ball and delivery into the penalty area:

However, the hosts were undone just before half-time. A Watford corner was only cleared as far as Tom Cleverley on the edge of the box. The midfielder mishit his shot but the ball fell to Capoue to sweep home:

QPR piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser in the second half but could not find a way past goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

They were a little unfortunate to escape going 2-0 down after Andre Gray ran through and rounded Joe Lumley but was harshly flagged for offside.

QPR manager Steve McClaren sent on Tomer Hemed and Eberechi Eze in search of some attacking inspiration, and his team had a chance to snatch an equaliser with just minutes remaining.

Freeman's low ball across goal found Toni Leistner sliding in at the far post, but he could only send it wide from a matter of yards.