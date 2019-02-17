Happy Birthday to Bulls Legend, Hornets Owner and True Hoops GOAT Michael Jordan

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IFebruary 17, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Happy 56th birthday to the hoops GOAT, Michael Jordan! During his career he earned six titles among many other records and accolades, and he isn't slowing down in retirement as the face of the Jordan brand and as Charlotte Hornets owner. Watch the video above for a tribute to MJ on his birthday.

