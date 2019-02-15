Glen Davis Cuts Deal After February 2018 Arrest on Marijuana Possession Charges

Al Bello/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Glen Davis will avoid jail time after getting arrested for marijuana possession at a Maryland hotel in February 2018.

According to TMZ Sports, Davis was charged with seven crimes, including a felony count of drug possession with intent to distribute. In exchange for having all of the charges dropped, Davis agreed last month to pay the maximum fine of $15,000.

When Davis was arrested, police found him in possession of 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 inside a briefcase.

Davis' attorney, Margaret Mead, told TMZ Sports that it was a "reasonable resolution," and added, "He wants to make a comeback and he's certainly not a drug dealer. He's not any of those things."

The case against Davis can be reopened if he violates the terms of his deal at any point over the next three years.

Davis, 33, spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. Most notably, he won a championship with Boston in 2007-08.

The former LSU standout averaged 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 514 career regular-season appearances.

Davis last played in the NBA as a member of the Clippers in 2014-15. After a hiatus from basketball, Davis played for the Power in the BIG3 league last season and helped lead them to a championship.

He is currently under contract with the St. John's Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada.