Ernesto Valverde Says 'The Only Way' to Stay at Barcelona Is to Win Titles

BILBAO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 10: Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on February 10, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain.
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says the only way to stay at the Camp Nou is to keep winning titles with the Catalan giants.

The Spanish champions announced on Friday they have agreed a one-year contract extension with Valverde, and he's under no illusions as to what is expected of him at the club, per BT Sport.

"Intentions are always for the best but we know what football is like. The results matter. Everything is uncertain. I understand that the club sees the results and trusts more will arrive with me.

"When we talk about the (contract length) it is because you've done well or you're expected to do well. In any club it's because things have gone well. In order to get to four years we are obliged to win, to collect titles.

"It's the only way to be able to continue, I am clear about that." 

Valverde won a league and cup double in his first season in charge of Barcelona and has lost just nine of his 65 games in charge of the club:

The club remain in contention on three fronts this season. They are six points clear the top of La Liga, into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu explained why Barcelona have extended Valverde's contract:

Despite Valverde's success at Barcelona he is not universally liked by supporters. The team's style of play has been criticised for being dull, and he has also been blamed for Barcelona's shock Champions League exit at Roma last season:

While Barcelona have moved to secure Valverde's future his position may become vulnerable if he fails to add to his trophy haul.

The club's top priority this season is to claim the Champions League for the first time since 2015. If Valverde were to fail again in Europe he would find himself under pressure at the Camp Nou.

