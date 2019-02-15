Ron Rivera: Panthers Could Bring in New QB to Challenge Cam Newton

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After an up-and-down 2018 season from Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers might add another quarterback to motivate their starter.

Head coach Ron Rivera liked the idea of creating competition when asked about it on First Take Friday.

"I don't disagree with that because if there is one thing that he likes it's to be challenged. Bringing in another quarterback, bringing in somebody to compete with him most certainly does motivate him," Rivera said of Newton, via Max Henson of the team's official website. "But more so than anything else, the naysayers, those whispers, those are motivating enough for him."

