Ron Rivera: Panthers Could Bring in New QB to Challenge Cam Newton

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Ron Rivera and Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers talk during warm ups against the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After an up-and-down 2018 season from Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers might add another quarterback to motivate their starter.

Head coach Ron Rivera liked the idea of creating competition when asked about it on First Take Friday.

"I don't disagree with that because if there is one thing that he likes it's to be challenged. Bringing in another quarterback, bringing in somebody to compete with him most certainly does motivate him," Rivera said of Newton, via Max Henson of the team's official website. "But more so than anything else, the naysayers, those whispers, those are motivating enough for him."   

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Rivera: We’ve Got to Protect Cam and Put Playmakers Around Him

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Rivera: We’ve Got to Protect Cam and Put Playmakers Around Him

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: AB Won’t Meet with Steelers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Won’t Meet with Steelers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    AAF Players Most Likely to Be in the NFL Next Year

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    AAF Players Most Likely to Be in the NFL Next Year

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Where FA's Top RBs Will Land

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Where FA's Top RBs Will Land

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report