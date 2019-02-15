NBA All-Star Game 2019 Rosters: LeBron vs. Giannis Starters, Reserves and More

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The list of participants for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game could change in the coming days.

Due to injuries to a few players on the rosters of Team LeBron and Team Giannis, we might not be able to see some of the NBA's top stars participate in the exhibition at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Team LeBron is more affected by the recent injury news than Team Giannis, as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are both in danger of missing out on the All-Star Game.

The status of certain players could change in the buildup to Sunday night, but as of right now, it looks like Team LeBron should prepare to make an alteration to its starting lineup.

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard

James Harden

Reserves

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

LeMarcus Aldridge

Karl-Anthony Towns

Bradley Beal

Dwayne Wade

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Kemba Walker

Reserves

Khris Middleton

Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook

Blake Griffin

D'Angelo Russell

Nikola Vucevic

Kyle Lowry

Dirk Nowitzki

Injury News

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis' All-Star Game status is up in the air after he left New Orleans' game Thursday night with a shoulder injury.

Davis had an MRI after he left the court and it revealed a muscle contusion, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne.

According to the report, Davis is expected to travel to Charlotte for the All-Star Game and he'll receive treatment on the shoulder in the buildup to Sunday's game.

Although he'll be at the site of the All-Star Game, there's no guarantee Davis will play for Team LeBron.

Since returning to the Pelicans lineup a week ago, Davis has produced mixed results as his team manages his minutes.

Davis marked his return with 32 points against Minnesota, but he was only able to manage three points on 1-of-9 shooting versus Orlando.

Since he's banged up and isn't a starter on Team LeBron, Davis' minutes could be limited, as he opts to make the best decision for his health.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving missed the Boston Celtics' final game before the All-Star break with a knee injury.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, the injury makes it seem unlikely Irving will suit up for Team LeBron.

Irving's missed three of Boston's last five games, including the last two against Philadelphia and Detroit.

Since the All-Star starter hasn't played consistently over the last few weeks, it would be wise of the Celtics and Irving to decide on resting instead of participating in the All-Star Game.

Irving's status means more to the All-Star Game than Davis since he's one of the 10 starters.

If Irving is unable to play for Team LeBron, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Ben Simmons are the best natural replacements for the Celtics guard in the starting five.

