Neymar Says Injury Is 'Getting Better' as He Works to Speed Up Recovery

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has given a positive update on his recovery from a fractured metatarsal and an insight into the work done to speed up the process.

The Brazilian and his physiotherapist, Rafael Martini, appeared on YouTube channel Fui Clear to discuss his injury:

Per Goal's Michael Plant, Neymar said:

"It's getting better. We have already done several treatments, some procedures in order to improve it as quickly as possible and we are happy with the progress and with how things are going.

"I can't wait to do what I love to do the most in my life which is to play football. It's eight to 10 weeks [recovery period]—that's what we imagine, so I think 10 weeks at most. We have worked to accelerate the process."

One such method has been platelet-rich plasma therapy, which is "basically drawing blood, centrifuging it, distilling the good part and applying directly into the injury."

Neymar suffered the injury on January 23 in a 2-0 Coupe de France win over Strasbourg. After opting against surgery, PSG ruled him out for up to 10 weeks:

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 9 or 10 is on the fringe of when he could return, and he's hoping to feature if PSG make it:

The Parisians have a good chance of progressing, after they recorded a 2-0 win at Manchester United in the first leg of their last-16 tie, despite the absences of not only Neymar but also Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier.

Neymar watched on in delight as Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe fired PSG to victory at Old Trafford:

PSG made the 27-year-old the world's most expensive player in 2017 in the hope that he could help them convert their domestic dominance into success on the European stage.

He was unable to do that last season after he fractured his fifth right metatarsal—the same injury he is recovering from now—and saw his campaign come to an end in February.

PSG will still need to get past United at the Parc des Princes in the return leg of the last 16 if Neymar is to help them in the Champions League again before next season, but if they progress and he returns to fitness, he'll be an enormous boost to their chances.