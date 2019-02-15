David Luiz Says Chelsea Have an 'Amazing Future' Under Maurizio Sarri

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea defender David Luiz has said he believes the club will have an "amazing future" under manager Maurizio Sarri despite recent criticism.

While the Blues were able to get back to winning ways on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League against Malmo, the memories of the 6-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday will take a long time to dispel.

Following that hammering at the hands of the Premier League champions, Sarri's position has been the subject of speculation. However, Luiz has said there is still backing for the coach in the dressing room and an expectation that things will get better in the coming months, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"Yes, [we have an] amazing future. We have had many meetings already asking that if someone doesn't believe, they can say. Nobody said anything. It's because everyone believes.

"The most important thing is for us to keep our philosophy, to believe in what we are doing. We did that against Malmo; we were trying to play from the beginning to the end.

"We are doing what he wants us to do and we are trying to improve. It is part of the process. We lost against maybe the best team in the world in Manchester City. They were better than us from the beginning to the end. We lost a few matches because it is part of the process."

These comments from Luiz don't come as a massive surprise. According to Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, of all the Chelsea players, the Brazilian defender is one of Sarri's biggest backers:

With Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante on the bench the Blues were able to dig in and pick up a 2-1 win at Malmo, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

On the night, it was an error from Luiz that allowed the Swedish side back into the game, with Anders Christiansen netting 10 minutes from time after goals from Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud.

As relayed by The Athletic's Amadi Tidiane, the error and reaction from Luiz in the buildup to the Malmo goal was not good enough for a player of his standard:

While Luiz may believe the Blues have a bright future, at the moment they appear to be a team in transition. As Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph noted, it appears as though the summer is set to be busy for the club:

It would help Chelsea if they had a constant in the form of a manager to oversee this intriguing spell. However, even if the players have faith in Sarri, those at the highest level of the club may not share those views.

If Sarri is to keep his job beyond the summer Chelsea will need to find another gear in the latter stages of the season. Qualification for the UEFA Champions League, whether that's via winning the Europa League or finishing in the top four domestically, would make matters a lot easier for the Blues as they prepare for next term.