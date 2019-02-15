In Search of Next Kylian Mbappe, PSG Approach 11-Year-Old Called Kylian Mbappe

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates the victory following the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United (Man U) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Old Trafford stadium on February 12, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe may only have turned 20 in December, but they're already on the lookout for the next youngster who could become a breakout star in world football. 

During their search, they've discovered the next Mbappe could be an 11-year-old with the same name:

The youngster's father, Eric Mbappe, told Le Parisien (h/t GFFN) he is putting no pressure on him to follow in the footsteps of his namesake despite interest from PSG"He will do what he wants and we will not push him at all costs to become a professional footballer. If it is the case that he goes to PSG, who have approached us, we would of course become closer to the other Kylian."

The younger Mbappe is already catching the eye after he scored four times in two matches in the Seine-et-Marne Cup over the weekend.

He wants to emulate the PSG star: "Since the other one became big, I have got used to it. I don't even pay attention to it even if it generally makes me feel good. I am a PSG fan, I would like to have the same career as him."

Mbappe has already achieved a considerable amount in his short professional career.

He broke into Monaco's side as a teenager and helped them beat PSG to the title in the 2016-17 season before making the move to the French capital. In 72 matches with PSG, he has racked up 44 goals and 29 assists, and he played a key role in them winning the domestic treble last season.

On the international stage, he scored four times for France to help them lift the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year.

He offered a reminder of his talents on Tuesday with a UEFA Champions League goal against Manchester United in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford:

Given his meteoric rise, it seems some forget he's still so young.

"I have often been asked if I did it on purpose to call my son what his name is," Eric Mbappe said. "People quickly forget that there is only an 8-year age difference between the two and so obviously he was not a footballer when my son was born."

Europe's elite are constantly hoping to unearth another superstar, and drafting children into academies at an early age is commonplace as they attempt to do so.

Players like Mbappe could be once in a generation, but clubs can reap enormous rewards by discovering players of his ability.

