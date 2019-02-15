Eden Hazard Plays Down Tangle with Pitch Invader: 'He Just Asked for My Shirt'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he wasn't unsettled by the Malmo supporter who encroached onto the field at the end of the UEFA Europa League showdown between the two teams.

At full time in the Blues' 2-1 win, at least four home supporters invaded the pitch and one made a beeline for Hazard, gripping him tightly by the jersey. Per the Press Association (h/t the MailOnline) the Chelsea man has dismissed suggestions he was uncomfortable when the fan wouldn't let go of him.

"It's not an incident," he said. "He just asked for my shirt."

As the images show, the Belgium international didn't appear totally comfortable as the Malmo supporter wrapped his arms around him:

According to the report, UEFA are to launch an investigation into how the supporters made it on to the field. They will also look at how the fans brought flares into the stadium and incidents that saw bottles thrown between the home and away sections of the seating.

Per ESPN UK, the Malmo supporters were clearly excited for this showdown against the London club:

Hazard was brought on as a late substitute in the game in Sweden, as Chelsea took a big step towards the last-16 stage of the competition with an away win.

Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud scored to put the Premier League side in total control of the tie. While the Blues did switch off to allow Anders Christiansen to halve the deficit, they are still in a strong position to get through the tie at Stamford Bridge in a week's time.

Hazard was unsurprisingly given a rest for this game with a busy schedule to come for the Blues. With that in mind and the team 2-0 up when he was drafted into the contest, broadcaster Amadi Tidiane was surprised to see Chelsea's star man get on the field ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi:

Coming up for the Blues is an FA Cup showdown with Manchester United on Monday, with Chelsea back at Stamford Bridge for the first time since their 6-0 mauling away at Manchester City.

Hazard should be well rested for that encounter after sitting out the majority of the match in Malmo. Then it will be up to manager Maurizio Sarri to make a decision on how to use his star man, with the second leg of the Europa League tie to follow next Thursday and Carabao Cup final against City three days later.