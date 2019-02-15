UEFA Initiates Investigation into Sergio Ramos' Comments on Booking vs. Ajax

UEFA Initiates Investigation into Sergio Ramos' Comments on Booking vs. AjaxFebruary 15, 2019
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could be hit with a two-match ban by UEFA if it finds he was booked intentionally in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Ajax on Wednesday, after the governing body launched an investigation into his comments on the matter.
UEFA confirmed on Thursday that "a disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with the statements made by Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos."
Ramos indicated after the match that he deliberately earned himself a yellow card:
B/R Football @brfootball
Sergio Ramos admitted he got a yellow card on purpose to avoid the threat of a suspension in later #UCL rounds 👀 https://t.co/M6HhYuxlZm
The booking will see him suspended for the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie with Ajax, but he'll have the slate wiped clean for the quarter-finals.
Per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, he also said: "Seeing the result, I'd be lying if I said no, it is something that was present in my mind and that I was thinking about."
BT Sport co-commentator Martin Keown felt Ramos' foul on Kasper Dolberg in the closing stages was deliberate:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
'87: Asensio puts Real ahead '89: Sergio Ramos yellow, will miss second leg "That is very obvious that he was looking to get booked there." Master of the Dark Arts? 🤔 https://t.co/X6bfp6lKsb
The Spaniard has since backtracked on his comments made after the match and denied getting booked intentionally.
"I want to make it clear that it hurts more than anyone, I have not forced the card, as I did not against Roma in my previous Champions League match," he said, per Goal.
Sports journalist Richard Martin believes his initial comments will seal his fate, however:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
@q23a1 They have to, surely. They banned Carvajal for same last year and here we have Ramos openly stating he did it. Caught red (or should that be yellow) handed.
If UEFA does opt to ban him, his decision will have backfired as he'll not only miss the return leg at the Bernabeu but also the first leg of the quarter-finals if Real progress.
It's not guaranteed they will make it through, even if they do have the advantage from their victory in the home leg.
FourFourTwo's Kiyan Sobhani questioned Ramos' decision:
Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo
I don't like that Ramos took that deliberate yellow card in the first place. A big risk. It's not inconceivable that Ajax scores two goals in the Bernabeu. Besides, how do you know what your situation will be by the 2nd leg? What if Varane and / or Nacho are injured?
Although it will be an enormous ask for Ajax to win at the Bernabeu, the Dutch side were impressive on Wednesday and can perhaps count themselves unfortunate to have lost.
Whatever the result of UEFA's investigation, Ramos will be missing from the second leg, and Ajax will hope to take advantage.
