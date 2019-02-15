UEFA Initiates Investigation into Sergio Ramos' Comments on Booking vs. Ajax

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could be hit with a two-match ban by UEFA if it finds he was booked intentionally in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Ajax on Wednesday, after the governing body launched an investigation into his comments on the matter.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that "a disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with the statements made by Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos."

Ramos indicated after the match that he deliberately earned himself a yellow card:

The booking will see him suspended for the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie with Ajax, but he'll have the slate wiped clean for the quarter-finals.

Per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, he also said: "Seeing the result, I'd be lying if I said no, it is something that was present in my mind and that I was thinking about."

BT Sport co-commentator Martin Keown felt Ramos' foul on Kasper Dolberg in the closing stages was deliberate:

The Spaniard has since backtracked on his comments made after the match and denied getting booked intentionally.

"I want to make it clear that it hurts more than anyone, I have not forced the card, as I did not against Roma in my previous Champions League match," he said, per Goal.

Sports journalist Richard Martin believes his initial comments will seal his fate, however:

If UEFA does opt to ban him, his decision will have backfired as he'll not only miss the return leg at the Bernabeu but also the first leg of the quarter-finals if Real progress.

It's not guaranteed they will make it through, even if they do have the advantage from their victory in the home leg.

FourFourTwo's Kiyan Sobhani questioned Ramos' decision:

Although it will be an enormous ask for Ajax to win at the Bernabeu, the Dutch side were impressive on Wednesday and can perhaps count themselves unfortunate to have lost.

Whatever the result of UEFA's investigation, Ramos will be missing from the second leg, and Ajax will hope to take advantage.