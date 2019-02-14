Alvin Gentry: Pelicans Season Has Been 'Dumpster Fire' Amid Anthony Davis Drama

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 12: Head coach Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry didn't hold back following his team's 131-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

"To tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire," he said of the team's situation following Anthony Davis' trade request, per Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune. "It's been hard for these guys to go what they've been through. I'm happy for all these guys." 

Gentry was happy for his team after it snapped a two-game losing streak even though it announced in the third quarter Davis was out for the rest of the contest with a shoulder injury.

Not only was Davis ruled out for the game, but he also left the Smoothie King Center before the final buzzer. Scott Kushner of The Advocate noted Gentry "stormed off" after he was asked about the All-Star's early exit.

"I'm going to talk about the guys that won the game," the coach said, per Lopez.

The situation appears untenable at this point after Davis requested a trade prior to the deadline. While there was speculation he may go the Los Angeles Lakers to join LeBron James, who shares agent Rich Paul, he was never dealt and is now on the non-contending Pelicans for the rest of the season and still under contract for 2019-20.

The fans booed him prior to Friday's 122-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he didn't even play the fourth quarter in that contest.

Gentry previously said he was done talking about the situation, per Lopez:

"To be honest with you, most of the answers if you want, you'll have to go to him and ask him. We have to get back to normal, whatever or new normal is. We have to get back to that and put all the other stuff behind us and just start playing and trying to win basketball games and trying to compete and trying to get our young players better. That's all I want to do. That's it. And I'm not going to talk about it anymore."

For Davis' part, he scored just three points in Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic and told reporters: "We sucked. Nobody was interested in playing, is what it looked like."

At this point, the best the Pelicans can likely hope to do is land significant assets in a return package in an offseason trade, which can jumpstart a rebuild and the franchise's next chapter.

At least they still had Jrue Holiday (32 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals) and Julius Randle (33 points, 11 boards and six assists) to defeat the Thunder in Thursday's contest.

