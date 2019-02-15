NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, TV Info and MVP Pick

John Carucci/Associated Press

The Celebrity All-Star Game is all about having fun for the spectators who have a chance to watch a mix of actors, musicians, WNBA players and former NBA stars compete on the hardwood.

But for the players who will compete Friday night in the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, it's about getting a chance to live out some athletic dreams in front of the fans in attendance and a national television audience.

Celebrities like singer Chris Daughtry, actor JB Smoove, recording artist Bad Bunny and rapper Quavo regularly excel in their own fields, and they will get a chance to show what they can do on the court as they compete in the Celebrity Game.

Of those four, Quavo has already demonstrated that he can play the game with skill and athleticism. He won the MVP in last year's game in Los Angeles, showing a deft left-handed shot and the poise to make plays at key moments.

NBA Celebrity Rosters (per NBA.com)



Home

Mike Colter, Luke Cage actor

Chris Daughtry, recording artist

Terrence J, on-air host, actor

Famous Los, comedian, social media influencer

Dr. Oz, television personality

Rapsody, rapper, recording artist

Bo Rinehart, NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician

JB Smoove, actor, comedian

Steve Smith, NFL great

A'ja Wilson, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst

Jason Weinmann, hometown hero





Away



Ronnie 2K, Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports

Ray Allen, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

AJ Buckley, SEAL Team actor

Bad Bunny, recording artist

Stefanie Dolson, WNBA's Chicago Sky center

Marc Lasry, co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks

Hasan Minhaj, actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Quavo, rapper, recording artist

Adam Ray, comedian, About Last Night podcast

Amanda Seales, actor, comedian, recording artist

James Shaw Jr., hometown hero

Brad Williams, comedian, About Last Night podcast

TV Information

Date: Friday, Feb. 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN or WatchESPN

The celebrities are split between "home" and "away" teams. The home team is comprised of those who either come from or have a connection to North Carolina or South Carolina, while the away team features those from the other 48 states.

Dawn Staley, a basketball Hall of Famer, will coach the home team, and Sue Bird of the WNBA's Seattle Storm, will serve as the bench boss for the away team.

In addition to the "Carolinas vs. the World" aspect to the game, a couple of hometown heroes will get recognition and a chance to compete in the game.

Jason Weinmann will play for the home team. He rescued stranded North Carolina residents during Hurricane Florence. In addition to that heroic act, he is also a military veteran.

James Shaw Jr. will play for the away team. He disarmed the gunman during the Waffle House shooting in Antioch, Tennessee.

Former NBA superstar and Hall of Famer Ray Allen will lend his talents to the away team. Allen was one of the great outside shooters during his 19-year NBA career. He averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

It seems unlikely that the celebrity game will see Allen dominate, but he should dust off his long-distance shooting to give his team a lift on at least a couple of occasions.

Former Carolina Panther wideout Steve Smith is not likely to go through the motions. Known for his toughness despite his lack of height, Smith is a hard-nosed competitor who played 16 seasons in the NFL (13 with Carolina, three with Baltimore), and he caught 1,031 passes for 14,731 yards with 81 touchdowns.

It will be hard to top WNBA stars Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Dolson has the size to score from the post and run off several shots in a row. The 6'5" center averaged 9.7 points for the Sky last season, while Wilson won the league's rookie of the year award as she scored 20.7 points per game.

Prediction

This game may be a bit of a challenge for the home team. This group may not get much help from 58-year-old Dr. Oz, who has played in one previous celebrity game but did not score.

The combination of Allen, Dolson and Quavo should give Bird and the away team the win. Quavo knows what its like to succeed in this game, and he should be the most confident celebrity in the game. That should earn him his second consecutive MVP award.