Undertaker to Appear at Starrcast II Convention Week of AEW Double or Nothing

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Wrestling star The Undertaker will be making a conspicuously timed appearance at the Starrcast II wrestling convention in Las Vegas.

The event, which is set for May 25, coincides with AEW's Double or Nothing event in the city. Starrcast II is not an AEW event.

“I know people might assume this is an AEW event, but that is not true,” Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. “We have wrestlers appearing from every promotion from all over the world, and Starrcast isn’t just for All Elite Wrestling fans, it’s for all wrestling fans.

“The Undertaker is synonymous with wrestling and generations of wrestling fans have grown up with The Undertaker. We wanted to bring something unique to Las Vegas, and there isn’t anyone more special in this business than The Undertaker."

Undertaker, who has consistently maintained a low profile outside of his WWE work, has recently begun taking bookings. WWE no longer appears on any of his social media pages and has been replaced by booking information. Undertaker's Twitter account has only been active since November.

“The Undertaker experience is its own standalone experience at Starrcast,” Thompson said. “We are so proud to bring The Undertaker experience to fans this Memorial Day weekend at Starrcast II.”

It's unclear whether WWE has any plans for Undertaker during this year's WrestleMania cycle. His last appearance on WWE programming came at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, teaming with Kane in a widely panned match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The battle of wrestling legends was undone in large part due to Triple H suffering a torn pectoral three minutes into the contest.

Odds are AEW and Undertaker have no working relationship. Taker's in-ring work has been lackluster for at least the last handful of years, and he's been used by WWE as a special attraction for big events. The Undertaker name would create headlines, but AEW is a fledgling business that's promoting brilliant in-ring work.