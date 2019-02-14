Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Apologises for Red Card vs. BATE Borisov

MB Media/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette has apologised after being sent off late on during Arsenal's shock 1-0 defeat away to BATE Borisov in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 32 on Thursday night.

The French striker was shown a red card in the 85th minute after a violent clash with defender Aleksandar Filipovic. It means Lacazette is likely to be suspended for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, February 21.

After the game, he took to Twitter to express his regret regarding his actions:

Lacazette's reference to the return leg is telling. The Gunners will be attempting to turn around an aggregate deficit against a team that proved itself well-drilled defensively in Belarus.

It's a task made harder by being without a proven goalscorer of Lacazette's calibre. His struggles on Thursday summed up the embarrassing and disappointing nature of the Gunners' surprise defeat:

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed he has already spoken to Lacazette about the costly nature of his behaviour, per Charles Watts of Football.London: "I didn't see the action but we need to control the frustration. It's bad news this red card. Next week we won't play with him. But it gives chances for another player."

Giving an opportunity to another player shouldn't be a problem in an Arsenal squad ostensibly loaded with attacking talent. Lacazette's fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn't start in Borisov, but the former Borussia Dortmund man does have 18 goals to his credit in all competitions this season.

Creating chances shouldn't be an issue for a side with Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Barcelona loanee Denis Suarez available to pull the strings in the final third.

Even so, it would undoubtedly help if Emery gave the club's highest-earner, Mesut Ozil, a rare start. Ozil has started just one game in 2019, the 2-1 home win over Cardiff City in the Premier League on January 29.

MB Media/Getty Images

Emery's decision to consistently leave out the most gifted creator at his disposal isn't helping those who play up front.

Yet despite the diminishing creativity in this Arsenal side, Lacazette has still managed to find the net 12 times during this campaign. The former Lyon star will be a major miss in a game where the Gunners have to turn on the style in attacking areas.

Fortunately for Emery and Arsenal, on-pitch disciplinary issues have been rare during the 27-year-old's career:

Lacazette's absence only adds to the negative atmosphere surrounding Arsenal ahead of the second leg. The Ozil situation is a drama that could split the squad, while Emery is facing serious scrutiny about his tactics for the first time since he replaced Arsene Wenger back in the summer.

Turning around a tie many expected the Gunners to win comfortably is now vital for the club's season and Emery's standing beyond it. Lacazette has made the job harder thanks to a reaction perfectly encapsulating Arsenal's frustrating night and flawed performance in Belarus.